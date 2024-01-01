Case Study
Coles boosts employee satisfaction by offering job-relevant professional development through Coursera
Coles, one of the leading retailers in Australia, learned that employees wanted more opportunities for professional growth. The Coles learning and development team decided to partner with Coursera to provide convenient, high-quality content to team members across their head offices.
Marketing this partnership as the Coursera Scholarship Program, Coles offered more than 750 employees an opportunity to complete Coursera content. By giving employees the opportunity to upskill with Coursera, Coles was able to:
- Increase the number of employees who agreed with the statement “I am given opportunities to develop skills relevant to my interests” by up to 10%
- Gain more insight into employees’ professional interests by viewing Coursera dashboards
- Encourage employees to complete courses in industry-relevant skills, including data analytics and leadership
Read the full case study to learn more.