Case Study
Exelon scales analytics skills to drive business results with Coursera
As a digital innovator and early adopter of new technologies, Exelon Utilities partnered with Coursera for Business to build a customized learning program to scale the adoption of leading-edge digital skills across areas like AI, advanced analytics, visual storytelling, and automation.
Read this case study to learn more about how Exelon has improved business impact through automation, better decision-making, and delivered millions in cost savings—all through skills transformation.