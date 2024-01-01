Case Study
Ingka Group offers new online learning program through Coursera
As the largest global franchisee for IKEA, Ingka Group is challenged by a constantly shifting retail landscape. With competition from online retailers intensifying, the company’s Group Digital L&D team wanted to boost employees’ human, technical, and digital skills.
Ingka Group is using Coursera to:
- Empower employees to build proficiency and earn certifications in cloud technology
- Develop a new online learning program to help learners develop job-relevant skills
- Help learners to become more competitive against industry peers in key skill areas
Read the case study to learn how Ingka Group is helping learners build skills to create digital customer experiences with Coursera.