Procter & Gamble fuels innovation with online learning
Procter and Gamble (P&G), a leading consumer goods company, underwent a digital transformation. The company needed to upskill employees in data science, machine learning, and AI. When employees in the Research and Development (R&D) division advocated for Coursera, P&G distributed Coursera access to interested team members, igniting enthusiasm for learning company-wide. More than 1,600 employees have used Coursera to upskill, using what they learned to develop product and process innovations while becoming better leaders and collaborators.
By incorporating Coursera into the workplace, P&G has seen:
- Team members create faster, more effective approaches to product development through their learning in data-oriented courses.
- Employees upskilling with Coursera introduce more effective, data-driven, technical processes.
- Learners use technical and leadership skills from Coursera to advance in the company.
