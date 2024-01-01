Case Study
Prosus upskills its global workforce to be AI innovators with Coursera Academies and SkillSets
As one of the world’s largest technology investors, Prosus understands how important it is to cultivate and nurture its employees’ career growth. When Prosus leaders announced that AI would be at the center of its businesses, the L&D team knew it needed to empower employees to innovate with AI.
Prosus is using Coursera Academies and SkillSets to:
- Provide continuous upskilling to teams across a large portfolio of technology companies
- Educate team members in emerging AI data technology across multiple brands
- Develop online learning curriculum with highly specialized approaches
Read the case study to learn how Prosus is building a global workforce of AI innovators with Coursera.