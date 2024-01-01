Case Study
Airtel promotes a culture of innovation through learning opportunities to all employees
Indian telecommunications company, Airtel, has long been committed to nurturing a skilled workforce at all levels, from the executives who set strategies to customer service representatives working directly with clients.
To better support employees and maintain its leadership position, Airtel wanted to expand the reach of its in-person training programs by making virtual learning accessible to employees anytime from anywhere.
Read this case study to see how Airtel partnered with Coursera to offer hundreds of courses to its workforce and has since seen 100% enrollment from employees at all levels and 50% completion rates.