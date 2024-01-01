Data Sheet
About Coursera for Business
Transform your organization with high-impact skill development
In a world where the skills landscape is constantly evolving, Coursera for Business provides the enterprise-grade solutions your company needs to thrive now and in the future. Leverage world-class curated content, AI-powered learning programs, and the ability to benchmark skill proficiency to accelerate innovation, enable sustainable growth, and increase employee retention.
- Train your organization with rigorous, world-class content and credentials from top universities and industry leaders
- Implement turnkey learning programs for the job-based development of high-impact skills and competencies across your organization
- Enable teams to master skills via flexible, hands-on learning
- Measure and track skill proficiency