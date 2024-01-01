e-Book
Moving L&D to Systematic and Strategic Impact
L&D practitioners are responsible for producing high-impact, high-quality learning experiences, but they are now also being handed bigger, more complex problems to solve, helping whole organizations adapt to unprecedented change.
Moving L&D to systematic and strategic impact is based on research interviews with 30+ CEOs, heads of learning and development, and policymakers, alongside a survey of almost 100 learning and development practitioners. It explores L&D’s role within organisations, and the shift from measuring engagement to showing business impact.
Download this report to understand how L&D can get closer to the business, engagement approaches to increase impact, and practical recommendations for learning and development practitioners.
Key takeaways include:
- Explore L&D processes and how to break down silos
- How to investigate ways to link impact to performance and business KPIs
Download the report to learn more.