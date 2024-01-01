e-Book
Essential Skills Playbook: Technology
Whether driving it or responding to it, technology companies around the world thrive on disruption. As the shift to online communication and commerce increases exponentially, new business opportunities are arising for organizations to sharpen their product user experiences, defend against cybersecurity threats, and make more strategic use of data. In this playbook, you’ll get an in-depth look at future job growth and what types of skills are driving the current and future economic landscape of the technology industry.
Download the playbook to:
- Learn how combining robust industry experience with the right skills plan can drive accelerated product development
- Find out how upskilling and reskilling can unlock richer tech talent within your organization
- See how human skills can create better automation across technical teams
- Learn how your organization can lead as a disruptor in the technology industry