e-Book
Understanding and Delivering the Business Case for Data Literacy
As more and more companies shift to data-driven operating models and decision-making, data literacy is quickly becoming a key focus area for employees across all business functions and levels.
More data exists than ever before, creating a shift where people contribute less as producers of work and instead contribute more toward making decisions with data to inform business strategy, processes, and customer experience.
In this eBook, learning leaders can:
- Gain a fundamental understanding of what data can do for an organization
- Understand how to extend the value of data across the business
- Learn how to drive informed discussions with critical stakeholders
- Find out how investing in meaningful, strategic, and sustainable training can build data literacy for all