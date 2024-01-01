e-Book
8 Considerations for Selecting a Skills Development Partner
As automation and emerging technologies shape the future of work, learning leaders at organizations across industries are tasked with equipping employees with in-demand skills—and at a rapid pace.
Instead of creating a learning program from the ground up, partnering with an online learning provider can help organizations meet skills needs quicker. But what questions should be asked when selecting a provider?
With this checklist, you’ll be able to:
- Learn what qualities to look for when selecting an online learning and skills development partner
- Ensure that your learning provider can sustainably deliver skills acquisition and measurement
- Understand how to deliver and execute comprehensive learning programs for your organization at scale