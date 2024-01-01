e-Book
Evolving Your Talent Strategy: The Urgent Need for Workplace Learning—and How to Execute on It
In our era of macroeconomic uncertainty, and rising resignation levels threatening workforce stability, organizations must invest in employees and demonstrate the value their business places on development, boosting retention and engagement. And by investing in learning holistically, businesses can gain the skills to power the innovation necessary to drive competitive advantage.
Download this e-book to discover:
- The most in-demand tech roles globally, and proficiency levels for key tech skills around the world
- How talent matching can be used to close internal skill gaps—and a step-by-step guide to achieve it
- A framework for delivering an end-to-end upskilling program in your business
- Skill maps detailing how to build tailored learning programs for five tech skills your business needs