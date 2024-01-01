e-Book
The Learning Leader's Guide to Data Literacy
As the pressure to become a data-driven organization is mounting, basic data skills like data visualization and business intelligence are as important as more advanced skills like machine learning.
Before businesses build out their learning programs to drive data literacy, HR and L&D leaders must understand how data skills can open doors to better decision-making and stronger business outcomes.
Download our eBook, The Learning Leader’s Guide to Data Literacy, to learn:
- A simple nine-step industry-standard data science methodology to help your teams explore, analyze, and inform data-driven decisions
- 10 foundational skills, terms, and tools to drive data literacy
- 30 Coursera course recommendations mapped to each skill