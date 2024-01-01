e-Book
The Science of Learning: 5 Ways It Can Make Your L&D Strategy More Successful
In this unique new e-book, Coursera for Business partnered with Barbara Oakley, a distinguished professor of engineering and influential researcher on the neuroscience of learning, to offer five best practice tips that support L&D leaders in building high-impact, learner-centric L&D strategies. Oakley’s primary translational research focuses on the fundamentals of how people learn, combining neuroscience and social-behavioral analysis.
With this resource, you’ll learn how to:
- Help employees master new skills
- Help employees learn successfully
- Cultivate employee curiosity
- Help employees retain the material taught
- Encourage employees to go beyond passive listening