e-Book
SkillSets Guide: Tech Academy
The Tech Academy from Coursera includes over 80 SkillSets for in-demand roles and skill proficiencies. Get job-based learning programs that build proficiency in critical cloud, DevOps, cybersecurity, and engineering skills with the Tech Academy from Coursera. Reskill talent for in-demand jobs in a digital world, from security analysis and IT support—using world-class content and credentials delivered in a skills-first learning experience. Improve employee cloud literacy with upskilling in important technologies like Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) and provide the skills your tech talent wants to drive your cloud migration, evolve beyond legacy tech, and fully mobilize toward digital transformation.
Download the guide to see how the Tech Academy from Coursera can help you:
- Reskill technical talent from within
- Maximize your migration upside with data skills
- Drive cloud literacy across your teams
- Enhance security from every angle