Strategic Planning
Inform future talent investments
Evaluate employees’ skills to identify strengths and gaps, guide hiring initiatives, and inform future learning strategy.
The LevelSets skills assessment capability has allowed me and my team of analytical chemists to rapidly and effectively learn new skills, especially in data science, a major focus area for us. LevelSets allow everyone to evaluate their current skill level, pick the courses that are right for them and quickly leverage these new skills to solve real business problems.
Assess and target critical skills gaps
Measure your team's skills profile across five key skill domains to help identify critical skill gaps. With 60+ LevelSets, you can power personalized recommendations spanning across content from hands-on Guided Projects to deep Specializations.
Drive strategic skills development planning with LevelSets
Pinpoint your organization’s skill strengths and gaps to better target resource spending.
