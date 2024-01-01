Success Story
Accelerating Employee Development with Coursera for Business
Discover how organisations are leveraging Coursera for Business’ skill-based content and trusted credentials to create a skilled and agile workforce that can harness emerging technology and succeed through any change. Our bespoke programs align seamlessly with any company’s goals and competencies, driving transformation and growth. Watch this video featuring insights and experiences of forward-thinking business leaders in India to learn how Coursera for Business has revolutionised the way these companies close skills gaps, develop, retain and retrain talent in today's rapidly evolving landscape.
What business leaders are saying:
“With the analytics available in Coursera, we know the type of courses people are taking, what type of skills people are learning, and how it is useful to a business. It's very business-driven. Coursera helps us make a learning path, tie up with different international universities, make assessments, and keep it engaging for the participants through gamification. That’s how we ensure that we get the ROI from the investment.”
- Dr. C. Jayakumar, EVP and Head of Corporate HR (CHRO), Larsen & Toubro
By partnering with Coursera, business leaders can:
- Access a comprehensive platform that transforms talent with world-class learning
- Create customised learning pathways to develop job-aligned skills in their employees
- Use comprehensive metrics and industry insights to inform, measure, and assess their talent development strategy
- Stay ahead of the game with a future-proof workforce
Embark on your organisation's learning and development journey today and unleash the potential of Coursera for Business.
