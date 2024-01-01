Case Study
Adobe drives innovation by investing in AI and machine learning education
Adobe is a technology leader focused on changing the world through digital experiences. Adobe Sensei, the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology developed by Adobe, drives hundreds of innovative capabilities across its products.
Adobe partnered with Coursera to empower its existing workforce with additional AI and ML training opportunities.
Read this case study to find out how taking Coursera courses helped Adobe engineers worldwide improve their AI and ML knowledge and apply their learnings to active product development.