Case Study
PwC partners with Coursera to power innovation and support aggressive revenue goals
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has long been committed to the success of businesses and individuals in India, creating opportunities that strengthen the country’s national and regional economies. In fact, one of PwC’s stated purposes is to build trust in society and solve important problems. That same commitment to serving clients and communities across India is also evident in the opportunities PwC creates for its employees, including offering access to world-class learning and development.
In February 2022, PwC added Coursera to its in-house learning ecosystem to leverage SkillSets, Guided Projects, and Clips. The partnership with Coursera is fundamental to PwC’s commitment to knowledge sharing and professional development. With a focus on technology and data analytics, the Coursera offerings provide employees valuable upskilling to further enhance client services and support PwC’s goal to increase revenue by 2.5x by 2027.
By partnering with Coursera, PwC has seen:
- 20% increase in employee engagement
- Productivity gains through upskilling
- Support for PwC’s goal to grow revenue 2.5x by 2027
