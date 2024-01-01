Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

Coursera for Business E-books & Reports

Need more information on developing leadership skills, soft skills, and the latest technical competencies? Take a deep dive into strategies that succeed with these guides, e-books, and reports.

BC-2286 March-April Enterprise Articles Resource-Tile 312x176

Article

How to Drive Organizational Success with Generative AI Skills Training

BC-2286 March-April Enterprise Articles Resource-Tile

Article

Generative AI Insights from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University

BC-1987 GenAI White Paper-Resource Tile-ebook-photo-312x176 2@1.5x

Playbook

Unlocking Productivity: The Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training

navigating change

E-book

Navigating Change with an L&D Strategy That Works

BC-1987 GenAI White Paper-Resource Tile-article-photo-312x176 2@1.5x

Article

Introducing the Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training

8 considerations

E-book

8 Considerations for Selecting a Skills Development Partner

jsr-2024-tile

Report

The Job Skills of 2024 Report

c4b ebook ai article

Article

The Defining Role of CLOs in the AI Economy

l&d inverstment survey

Report

L&D Investment Survey 2023

Building an agile talent strategy with learning that works Resource Tile

E-book

Building an agile talent strategy with learning that works

ID56499 ResourceTile 316x180

E-book

Mastering Human Leadership: Changing our workplaces with purpose and empathy

job skills 2023

E-book

Job Skills of 2023