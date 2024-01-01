Coursera for Business E-books & Reports
Need more information on developing leadership skills, soft skills, and the latest technical competencies? Take a deep dive into strategies that succeed with these guides, e-books, and reports.
E-books & Reports
How to Drive Organizational Success with Generative AI Skills Training
Article
Generative AI Insights from Dr. Jules White of Vanderbilt University
Playbook
Unlocking Productivity: The Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training
E-book
Navigating Change with an L&D Strategy That Works
Article
Introducing the Business Leader’s Playbook to Generative AI Skills Training
E-book
8 Considerations for Selecting a Skills Development Partner
Report
The Job Skills of 2024 Report
Article
The Defining Role of CLOs in the AI Economy
Report
L&D Investment Survey 2023
E-book
Building an agile talent strategy with learning that works
E-book
Mastering Human Leadership: Changing our workplaces with purpose and empathy
E-book