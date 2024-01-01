Coursera for Business delivers approximately 700% ROI

See why customers choose Coursera
International Data Corporation (IDC), the premier global provider of market intelligence for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets, reports that Coursera for Business customers realize significant value.
Approximately three-year ROI for Coursera for Business customers
Total discounted 3-year benefits per organization
More employees being trained with Coursera
More productive end users
High-quality learning with exceptional results
“There’s a trend where our management level is taking courses. Once they have this awareness, they start picking high-level AI, data analytics, or machine learning. When we approach them in a brainstorming session, they are more open-minded in pushing for better ideas. I see that Coursera courses open a door for these managers to allow more creativity and innovation.”
Coursera for Business Customer
“Three main reasons: the quality of the content, the learning experience, and the breadth of skills. Another big reason is Coursera’s international partnership with universities. There is an ecosystem, a complete learning experience, and a level of partnership and service associated with it. “
Coursera for Business customer
International Data Corporation (IDC)
IDC is a premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries.
Methodology
IDC’s standard ROI methodology was utilized for this project. This methodology is based on gathering data from current users of the Coursera solution as the foundation for the model. Based on interviews with organizations using it, IDC performed a three-step process to calculate the ROI and payback period:
- Gathered quantitative benefit information during the interviews using a before-and-after assessment of the impact of Coursera training (In this study, the benefits included staff time savings and productivity benefits, and operational cost reductions.)
- Created a complete investment (three-year total cost analysis) profile based on the interviews (Investments go beyond the initial and annual costs of using Coursera training and can include additional costs related to migrations, planning, consulting, and staff or user training.)
- Calculated the ROI (IDC conducted a depreciated cash flow analysis of the benefits and investments for the organizations’ use of Coursera training over a three-year period. ROI is the ratio of the net present value NPV and the discounted investment.)
IDC bases ROI calculations on a number of assumptions, which are summarized as follows:
- Time values are multiplied by burdened salary (salary + 28% for benefits and overhead) to quantify efficiency and manager productivity savings. For purposes of this analysis, based on the geographic locations of the interviewed organizations, IDC has used assumptions of an average fully loaded salary of $80,600 per year for each employee. IDC assumes that employees work 1,880 hours per year (47 weeks x 40 hours).
- The net present value of the three-year savings is calculated by subtracting the amount that would have been realized by investing the original sum in an instrument yielding a 12% return to allow for the missed opportunity cost. This accounts for both the assumed cost of money and the assumed rate of return.