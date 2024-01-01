E-book
L&D Investment Survey 2023
Unlocking the Value of Learning
The learning function has long been vital to ensuring that employees have the skills they need to be productive and to keep up with competition. However, a period of rapid organizational changes, technological acceleration, and a turbulent economy have changed how business leaders are investing in learning as a means to achieving organizational goals.
New research commissioned by Coursera and conducted by Rep Data illustrates that 2023 has been a pivotal year for the L&D function.
What’s inside:
- Find out why learning has become increasingly central to achieving organizational goals and how you can position the value of L&D to executive leadership.
- Discover the biggest challenges facing L&D leaders along with recommendations for overcoming them.
- Stay ahead of the curve by exploring how L&D leaders are responding to emerging technologies like generative AI while balancing other key areas like business and soft skills.