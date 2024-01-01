E-book
The Making of a Modern Leader
Do your employees have the skills to lead through change?
To meet the needs of hybrid work, new technologies, and a global workforce, leadership styles must continue to quickly evolve. Not doing so can aggravate employee dissatisfaction that’s been fueling the “great resignation” and the challenging phenomenon of “quiet quitting.”
To better understand these challenges, Coursera conducted global research, asking 1,000 people managers to evaluate the current state of leadership. Featuring insights from remote leadership champion GitLab, this report discusses how learning leaders can ensure organizations, teams, and individuals are equipped with the necessary leadership skills to not only succeed but also excel, at work.
Download this report to explore:
- Attributes of a modern leader that can motivate teams
- Critical leadership skills to inspire learning and drive retention
- Leadership pitfalls to avoid when managing in hybrid and remote setups