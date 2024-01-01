Coursera for Business
E-book

Mastering Human Leadership

Changing our workplaces with purpose and empathy

Strong leadership has a dramatic effect on how your workforce performs and how you achieve your goals. According to a Harvard Business Review study, people who worked at companies where leaders had created a culture of trust reported 106% more energy at work, 50% higher productivity, and 76% more engagement.*

That culture of trust is created by human leadership. This leadership style focuses on treating employees with empathy, compassion, and respect; it’s about creating a workplace where employees feel valued, fulfilled, and appreciated.

Inspire employees to do their best work by mastering human leadership. Read the full ebook to understand:

  • The top four skills of a human leader
  • How to build a culture of trust, empathy, and respect
  • How to inspire teams to achieve more than they ever thought possible
  • How to create a workplace that is both productive and fulfilling

* The Neuroscience of Trust, Harvard Business Review, 2017

