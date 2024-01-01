Report
The Skills Compass Report 2023
With data-driven insights from more than a million learners across the globe—and through the close analysis of millions of job listings—the Skills Compass Report 2023 from Coursera and The Burning Glass Institute can be used for strategic learning programs and talent planning.
Learning leaders should leverage this report to define and prioritize skills requirements and understand the intersections of time to skill, skill value, and skill longevity.
Using these exclusive insights, you can:
- Prioritize budgets and align skill development with organizational needs.
- Demonstrate the ROI of learning through effective measurement.
- Build a centralized approach to high-priority tech and data skills.
Start designing your best 2023 learning strategy. Download the report today.