Webinar

The future of leadership - Unlocking success in the digital revolution

Event Summary:

In this joint webinar with HRD Connect, you'll learn about the latest trends in digital leadership, and get practical tips for leading your team to success in a rapidly changing landscape. Our experts—who have decades of combined experience—share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing leaders and how to best navigate them.

Our panel of leadership experts — Dave Gloss, Vlatka Ariaana Hlupic, Andrew Proctor, and Frances Quirke discusses:

  • How modern leaders can navigate through economic uncertainty, tech disruption, and the digital revolution
  • If hybrid, in-person, or remote is the new normal
  • The new expectations, demands, and skills for leading organizations, teams, and oneself

Description:

  • Type: Webinar
  • Duration: 1 hour
  • Format: Now on-demand

