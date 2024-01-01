Webinar
The future of leadership - Unlocking success in the digital revolution
Event Summary:
In this joint webinar with HRD Connect, you'll learn about the latest trends in digital leadership, and get practical tips for leading your team to success in a rapidly changing landscape. Our experts—who have decades of combined experience—share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing leaders and how to best navigate them.
Our panel of leadership experts — Dave Gloss, Vlatka Ariaana Hlupic, Andrew Proctor, and Frances Quirke discusses:
- How modern leaders can navigate through economic uncertainty, tech disruption, and the digital revolution
- If hybrid, in-person, or remote is the new normal
- The new expectations, demands, and skills for leading organizations, teams, and oneself
Description:
- Type: Webinar
- Duration: 1 hour
- Format: Now on-demand