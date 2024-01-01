Webinar
Building Enduring Skill Development into Programs
Learn how to design higher-ROI learning programs for your organization
Workplace skills aren’t equal in value, and depending on a person’s role and level within an organization, certain skills matter more than others.
Skills development amid rapid global transformations was a leading topic at Coursera Conference 2023. In this session, our Chief Learning Officer, Trena Minudri, sat down with Matt Sigelman, President of the Burning Glass Institute (BGI), to discuss the Skills Compass Report we developed together. It outlines how learning leaders can use skill development programs to drive business outcomes, deliver ROI, and close skills gaps.
Stream it now to see how L&D leaders across businesses and governments can use these insights to make more informed decisions.