Webinar
Building Organisational Agility to Navigate Change: How to Thrive, Not Survive
The rise of remote work, hiring challenges, shrinking budgets, and emerging technologies like AI have all placed pressure on how businesses operate. This accelerated change requires increased organisational agility as workforces must learn, change, and grow quickly enough to keep up with these new threats and opportunities.
Talent transformation and L&D are key to fostering agility, enabling businesses to adopt effective strategies that encourage change and spur growth.
Listen to an incredible panel of learning custodians from Southeast Asia discuss effective strategies that leaders can put in place to enable teams to embrace change, not just brace for it.
Event Details:
Event format: On-demand webinar
Length of webinar: 1 hour
Speakers:
Kulshaan Singh
Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Thai Union Group PCL
Norlida Azmi
Group Chief People Officer at Axiata
Swasono Satyo
Chief Human Resources Officer at SinarMas Group
Raghav Gupta
Managing Director, Asia Pacific at Coursera