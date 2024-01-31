Webinar
Generative AI and the Future of Work: How to Increase Productivity in an AI-Enhanced World
Welcome to a future defined by innovation and progress, where artificial intelligence (AI) shapes the landscape of productivity and efficiency. According to a recent McKinsey report, generative AI’s impact on productivity could add up to $4.4 trillion in value to the global economy.
Join us in this exclusive webinar and explore how AI can revolutionize your workplace. Gain insights into the strategies and structures that your organization needs to embrace for an AI-driven future.
In this webinar, you will gain insights into:
- The strategies, structures, and talent management approaches that business leaders must adopt to prepare their organizations for an AI-driven future.
- The methods for mitigating risks and boosting productivity with generative AI, along with how GenAI can complement non-AI skills and support specific roles.
- The process of fostering an internal cultural shift necessary for transforming into an AI-enabled organization.
- Coursera's Generative AI academy that offers structured training programs to accelerate organizational agility, innovation, and productivity
Event details
Event format: Live webinar
Webinar duration: 1 hour
Event date: 31 January 2024
Event time: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. IST
Speakers:
Prof Pankaj Setia
Professor, Information Systems and Strategy, Chairperson, Centre for Digital Transformation, IIM Ahmedabad
Bibin Shivas
Director of Customer Success at Coursera