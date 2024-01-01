Webinar
The State of Global Skills 2023
A Discussion with Learning Leaders
As technology advancements like generative AI accelerate the need for widespread reskilling and upskilling, business, government, and education leaders must equip their learners with critical skills to stay relevant and competitive.
Hear from learning leaders from around the world in this recorded session as they discuss the findings from the Global Skills Report 2023, which presents global skill insights drawn from Coursera’s registered learner base of 124M+ learners.
You’ll come out of this session with a deeper understanding of:
- Key findings from Coursera learner data on how individuals across the world are investing in skills
- The most in-demand skills by employers, and how to use regional and global skills data to drive strategic planning
- How public- and private-sector leaders are partnering together to prioritize skills development
Event Details:
Event format: On-demand webinar
Length of webinar: 1 hour
Translated subtitles are available in Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, French, and German for this webinar.
Speakers:
Juan Cristobal Bonnefoy
Chief of the Inter-American Institute for Economic and Social Development (INDES) at Inter-American Development Bank (IDB)
Dra. Zoraima Cuello
Executive Vice-Rector at UNICARIBE
Nathan Karet
Integrated Learning Solutions and Services Manager at Lockheed Martin
Nicole Amaral
Senior Skills Transformation Consultant at Coursera