Coursera for Business
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
For Teams
Compare Plans
Contact Sales

Webinar

The Science Behind How Your Employees Learn

Watch this recorded session to understand how leaders can build a culture of learning that maximizes employee learning outcomes. In this session, Dr. Barbara Oakley will break down the neuroscience of how employees learn. Hear about the most effective methods and solutions to drive engagement and skill development.

Watch this discussion to learn:

  • How to guide employees in creating effective learning schedules
  • Techniques for helping employees overcome procrastination
  • Solutions to create an enjoyable learning experience in your organization
  • How new learning boosts employee spirits in the workplace and beyond

Event Details:

  • Format: On-demand
  • Duration: 45 minutes

Featured Speaker:

Barbara Oakley, PhD, PE, FAIMBE, FIEEE

Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Oakland University

Loading...