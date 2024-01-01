Webinar
The Science Behind How Your Employees Learn
Watch this recorded session to understand how leaders can build a culture of learning that maximizes employee learning outcomes. In this session, Dr. Barbara Oakley will break down the neuroscience of how employees learn. Hear about the most effective methods and solutions to drive engagement and skill development.
Watch this discussion to learn:
- How to guide employees in creating effective learning schedules
- Techniques for helping employees overcome procrastination
- Solutions to create an enjoyable learning experience in your organization
- How new learning boosts employee spirits in the workplace and beyond
Event Details:
- Format: On-demand
- Duration: 45 minutes
Featured Speaker:
Barbara Oakley, PhD, PE, FAIMBE, FIEEE
Distinguished Professor of Engineering at Oakland University