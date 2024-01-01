Webinar
Unlocking the Value of L&D
Insights from 650 L&D executives on the business impact of learning
The learning function has long been vital to ensuring that employees have the skills they need to be productive and to keep up with competition. But recent research illustrates that learning and development is increasingly central to how organizations achieve their goals. For instance, in comparison to last year, there was a 51% increase in agreement that executive leadership considers L&D to be a strategic business function.*
Hear from Coursera CLO Trena Minudri and a panel of learning leaders to explore best challenges and opportunities for demonstrating the business impact of learning, based on Coursera's research of 650 global HR and L&D executives.
In this recorded session, you will gain valuable insights into:
- Prioritizing L&D investments: Learn why learning is central to achieving organizational goals and how you can position the value of L&D to executive leadership.
- Measuring impact and success: Review best practices for evaluating the performance of L&D initiatives and demonstrating their value to stakeholders, including learners themselves.
- Adapting to technological innovations like AI: Stay ahead of the curve by exploring how L&D leaders are responding to emerging technologies like generative AI while balancing other key skill areas like business and soft skills.
Event Details:
Event type: on-demand webinar
Length of webinar: 1 hour
Language: English | Subtitles will be available for English, Arabic, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese
*L&D Investment Survey 2023: Unlocking the Value of Learning, October 2023
Speakers:
Shannon Woo
Leader, Learning & Development at Cisco
Ben Ram
Sr. Program Manager at Google
Carol Rose
Manager Standards & Professional Development at Kroger Technology & Digital
Trena Minudri
Chief Learning Officer at Coursera