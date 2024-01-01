Webcast
Coursera for Business Product Release Webinar: State of Skills
Coursera Connect Presents State of Skills. In this on-demand session, Coursera for Business’s product and content leaders walk through an in-depth overview of Coursera’s product and content roadmap. Discover what new content is coming to the platform from top industries and universities, including a deep dive on Google Cloud content shared from the Global Head of Learning Partnerships at Google Cloud.
Watch the recorded session to learn strategies for delivering in-demand skills, drive learner engagement, and create a competitive and agile workforce. Watch now to:
- Explore how the learning landscape has changed over the past few years
- Understand the challenges of learners in the workforce
- Walk through a day in the life of the new learner
- Learn ways to delight learners with a skills-first approach
- Preview Coursera’s product and content roadmap
Event Details:
- Format: Recorded event
- Duration: 45 minutes
Speakers Including:
Carl Tanner
Global Head of Learning Partnerships
Rosaalie Shah
Senior Director of Product at Coursera
Kelly Murphy
Senior Enterprise Content Strategy Manager at Coursera