Webcast

Coursera for Business Product Release Webinar: State of Skills

Coursera Connect Presents State of Skills. In this on-demand session, Coursera for Business’s product and content leaders walk through an in-depth overview of Coursera’s product and content roadmap. Discover what new content is coming to the platform from top industries and universities, including a deep dive on Google Cloud content shared from the Global Head of Learning Partnerships at Google Cloud.

Watch the recorded session to learn strategies for delivering in-demand skills, drive learner engagement, and create a competitive and agile workforce. Watch now to:

  • Explore how the learning landscape has changed over the past few years
  • Understand the challenges of learners in the workforce
  • Walk through a day in the life of the new learner
  • Learn ways to delight learners with a skills-first approach
  • Preview Coursera’s product and content roadmap

Event Details:

  • Format: Recorded event
  • Duration: 45 minutes

Speakers Including:

Carl Tanner

Global Head of Learning Partnerships

Rosaalie Shah

Senior Director of Product at Coursera

Kelly Murphy

Senior Enterprise Content Strategy Manager at Coursera

