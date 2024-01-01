Webinar
Strategic Leadership: How Exceptional Leaders Master the Flow of Talent
Over 4 million Americans quit their jobs in November 2021,¹ and more than 40% of the global workforce stated they are “likely to consider leaving their current employer.”² Leadership is needed, and yet resignation rates among mid-career managers have increased more than 20% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.³ With this dearth of leadership, teams struggle to maintain stability, build a culture of solidarity, and innovate the business.
In this on-demand webinar, Professor Sydney Finkelstein (Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College), who has been recognized as one of the “World’s Top 25 Leadership Gurus,” will dive into his research on the world’s most powerful bosses to help us understand how to seek, develop and manage new talent. Joining Professor Finkelstein, you’ll hear from Coursera’s Chief Content Officer, Betty Vandenbosch and Solution Consultant, Yousef Tuqan, on the importance of continued skill development for organizations looking to retain talent and develop leaders.
Watch this recorded discussion around:
- How to foster a culture of innovation, encourage smart risk-taking, remove obstacles, and drive change
- The role of leaders within organizational strategy, performance, and vitality
- A solution for enabling leaders within your organization to help employees thrive in times of change
Event Details:
- Format: On-demand
- Duration: 45 minutes
¹ U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics
² ‘Intent to Resign’: The Real Risk
Speakers including:
Sydney Finkelstein
Steven Roth Professor of Management Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth
Betty Vandenbosch
Chief Content Officer for Coursera
Yousef Tuqan Tuqan
Solutions Consultant for Coursera