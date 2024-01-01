Coursera for Campus
Strengthen employment outcomes

Prepare students for the workforce of today, tomorrow, and beyond, with the highest-impact skills.

  • Prepare students with in-demand skills and hands-on experience
  • Align learning to employer needs and hiring trends
  • Help students find the right role for their career goals
92%
of employers agree professional certificates strengthen a candidate’s application
89%
of students believe earning a professional certificate will help them get hired

Be a top institution for career outcomes

Offer students valuable, industry-recognized micro-credentials that will add credibility to their resumes and demonstrate their job readiness to employers.

Career Academy

Strengthen student employability with skills training from the world's leading companies.

World-Class Content

Professional Certificates

Help your students grow job confidence, apply learning, and hone critical skills in high-growth fields.

Guided Projects

Give students hands-on projects to practice skills and stand out to employers.

Offer students 6,800 courses from 325+ leading universities and industry partners

Luke D.

Our partnership with Coursera, and specifically Career Academy, is really a perfect match as it fits into our larger vision of how the Alamo Colleges areis innovating and preparing learners of all backgrounds for the future of work. We are excited to have this partnership to offer training for learners to gain the skills needed for high-wage, high-demand jobs across San Antonio.

