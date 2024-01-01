Enhance learning experiences
Easily deliver, manage, and grow online learning that complements existing curriculum.
- Supplement current program offerings with cutting-edge and in-demand content
- Easily integrate with your LMS to scale teaching, grading, and student support
- Enable faculty to create projects, assessments, and courses tailored to learner needs
Integrate world-class content to fill gaps
Lead your institution with learning that's up-to-date on emerging trends.
World-Class Content
Connect students to a wide range of content from hundreds of industry leaders and universities.
LMS Integration
Streamline the learning experience by linking Coursera to your learning management system.
Academic Integrity
Mitigate misconduct with capabilities designed to increase confidence and fairness in skills assessments.
Offer students 6,800 courses from 325+ leading universities and industry partners
Coursera is a double win for the university. It broadens the scope of our curriculum while helping us support high-quality remote learning models that will be important in the future.
Angelica R.-G.
Director of Educational Innovation and Technology
The Universidad del Valle de Guatemala (UVG)