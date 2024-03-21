E-book
Shaping Tomorrow’s Campus: The Impact of Digital Transformation on Higher Ed
In today's dynamic educational landscape, universities worldwide are embracing blended learning—a fusion of online courses and skills certifications with traditional in-classroom education.
Developed in partnership with the Center for Digital Education, our latest issue brief explores how university leaders are driving continued digital transformation across their campuses, including:
Investing in faculty development: Providing training and resources for faculty to enhance digital skills, adopt innovative teaching methods, and stay current with emerging trends.
Building a strong digital infrastructure: Investing in robust IT infrastructure, like high-speed internet connectivity, secure data storage, and a user-friendly platform to improve student experience.
- Embracing online learning: Partnering with an online learning provider to unlock access to long-term digital innovation, including the ability to offer advanced learning experiences and constantly refresh curriculum to meet industry demand.
Get the guide now to access tips and success stories from University of North Texas and the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business to help maximize student value with blended learning.