Case Study
Boise State University develops innovative programs to boost student employability
Boise State University established the College of Innovation and Design (CI+D) to develop unique degree programs and initiatives. CI+D used Coursera to support the unique Bronco Gap Year program to retain students who delayed enrolling or re-enrolling in BSU. With Coursera content, faculty could supplement existing curriculum with in-demand data, technology, and business skills, along with professional certifications. By giving students easy access to Coursera, BSU realized several benefits, including:
- 75 percent of Bronco Gap Year enrollees and current BSU students said without the program, they would have disengaged from their studies
- Students gave Coursera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction rating
- Seven of the top 10 Coursera course completions are in the high-demand area of data analysis
