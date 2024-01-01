Coursera for Campus
Case Study

Boise State University develops innovative programs to boost student employability

Boise State University established the College of Innovation and Design (CI+D) to develop unique degree programs and initiatives. CI+D used Coursera to support the unique Bronco Gap Year program to retain students who delayed enrolling or re-enrolling in BSU. With Coursera content, faculty could supplement existing curriculum with in-demand data, technology, and business skills, along with professional certifications. By giving students easy access to Coursera, BSU realized several benefits, including:

  • 75 percent of Bronco Gap Year enrollees and current BSU students said without the program, they would have disengaged from their studies
  • Students gave Coursera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction rating
  • Seven of the top 10 Coursera course completions are in the high-demand area of data analysis

