Case Study
IITU brings academic excellence to the modern digital classroom by partnering with Coursera
International Information Technology University (IITU) educates future leaders for multinational roles in technical disciplines, such as STEM and information technology. Though IITU is a young, modern university, it still holds traditional values of adopting student-centered, academically rigorous curricula.
IITU partnered with Coursera to address three challenges:
- Modernize education without sacrificing academic integrity
- Deliver online curricula that meets national accreditation standards
- Gain insight into best practices for developing online courses
Read the case study to learn how IITU successfully addressed these challenges to maintain academic integrity and exceed student expectations.