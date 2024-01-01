Case Study
Chulalongkorn University prepares engineering students with the skills for tomorrow
To prepare engineers with the skills for tomorrow’s job market, Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University Faculty of Engineering partnered with Coursera by adding digital skills and data science courses to their curriculum for micro-credits. Students can earn certifications of completion through Coursera to distinguish themselves on their resumes and LinkedIn profiles. The university also plans to include Coursera as part of a lifelong learning program aimed at working professionals.
By incorporating Coursera into these programs, Chulalongkorn has:
- Provided access to a library of online courses from leading universities and employers
- Motivated students earn certificates to stand out in a competitive job market
- Inspired students to become lifelong learners to navigate a changing industry
