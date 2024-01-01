Case Study
Delivering In-Demand Business Skills to Online Students in Germany and Worldwide
Opencampus.sh, an innovative education non-profit, is partnering with Coursera to prepare students for the future of work by delivering top-quality courses designed to develop high-demand skills, in areas such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. There were three main advantages to partnering with Coursera, according to opencampus.sh:
- Offer students access to thousands of courses and subject matter experts
- Fuel the German economy with highly skilled graduate entrepreneurs
- Help raise the profile of online learning in Germany