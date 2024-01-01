Case Study
École Centrale Casablanca prepares future engineers for successful careers
École Centrale Casablanca is an engineering school in Morocco that prepares budding entrepreneurs for the future. Students are boosting their employability through their coursework with Coursera, earning certificates from some of the best universities in the world while honing their English language skills.
École Centrale Casablanca partnered with Coursera to:
- Help engineering students be career ready by graduation with project management, operational, and leadership skills
- Provide more multilingual education, especially in English
- Offer students hands-on, competence-based learning experiences
Read the case study to learn how École Centrale Casablanca is preparing the next generation of engineers with Coursera.