Success Story
How GITAM transformed learning for 20K students
Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) is a private deemed university in India that offers more than 150 programs across disciplines, including engineering, management, sciences, and more. When the COVID-19 pandemic closed its campus in 2020, GITAM needed to give students a way to keep learning and prepare faculty members to teach in a digital environment.
Since partnering with Coursera in April 2020, GITAM’s leadership team has provided over 20,000 students and faculty members access to world class content and a transformative digital learning experience. GITAM’s blended learning approach has enabled it to integrate Coursera into more than half of its curriculum across programs — achieving more than 400,000 enrollments, 250,000 course completions, and 1 million learning hours.
Watch our video series to learn more about how GITAM transformed its learning environment with Coursera and why GITAM is still using Coursera today. You’ll discover:
- Why GITAM partnered with Coursera
- How the university uses Coursera for Campus
- The results GITAM has achieved with Coursera
- What students and faculty members say about Coursera
- What lies ahead for GITAM and Coursera
