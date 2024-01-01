Case Study
Ivey Business School helps students build career-relevant tech skills with Coursera
Ivey Business School at Canada’s Western University uses Coursera to help students in its Master of Science in Management (MSc) and Master of Management Analytics (MMA) programs build skills in emerging technical subjects, gain hands-on experience with guided projects, and become lifelong learners.
By incorporating Coursera into these programs, Ivey has:
- Given students access to a broader and deeper range of relevant technical content and training
- Validated student skills development with certificates for completing courses and Guided Projects
- Taught students to learn on their own with flexible, online courses
Read the full case study to learn more.