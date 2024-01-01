Case study
Helping students acquire in-demand skills and job-ready credentials
Based in India, KL deemed to be University currently serves approximately 18,000 students. KL deemed to be University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) wanted to help students prepare for successful careers. They partnered with Coursera to address three challenges:
- Help students earn minors and honors distinctions to stand out in the job market
- Provide flexible, online learning options that help students at all levels succeed
- Simplify faculty development by offering convenient, self-directed learning
Read the case study to learn how KL deemed to be University’s partnership with Coursera helped to increase student enrollment in programs that drive employability.