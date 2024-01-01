Case study
Mahidol University helps graduate students build human skills to be career ready
Thailand’s Mahidol University specializes in medicine and health sciences, but it believes human skills are just as important as core areas of study. Through Coursera, all students are required to complete human skills training for their degrees, with world-class courses in communication, leadership, and teamwork that will help them land a job after graduation.
University leaders worked with Coursera to:
- Develop students’ human skills, even when in-person learning opportunities are not available
- Help student earn credentials and certificates to stand out in a competitive job market
- Encourage students to become lifelong learners
Read the case study to learn how Mahidol University is using Coursera to help students find jobs and thrive at work.