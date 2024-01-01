Case study
NACC prepares students for success with Google IT professional certificate program
Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) provides degree, training, and certification programs that focus on developing students’ professional skills for an evolving workforce. When a Google data center opened nearby, NACC leaders saw an opportunity to connect with a top-choice employer.
NACC partnered with Coursera to address three challenges:
- Help the community prepare for job opportunities
- Offer more personalized support and resources for students completing professional certifications
- Provide job-relevant learning opportunities while supporting students earning college degrees
Read the case study to learn how NACC launched the Google IT Support Professional Certificate program in partnership with Coursera, creating an opportunity for community members to build IT careers.