Coursera for Campus
Why Coursera
Solutions
Resources
Compare Plans
Contact Us

Case Study

Northern Kentucky University develops career-focused online learning to enhance learners’ job opportunities

Northern Kentucky University (NKU) has a mission to deliver a high-quality, accessible education that prepares students for the modern workforce. To reach non-traditional students who might require flexible learning schedules, NKU developed online learning programs that relied on Coursera. By mapping Coursera content to skills employers valued, NKU accomplishes several important goals, including:

  • Deepens its continuing education efforts to reach learners who don’t need a formal degree to get crucial job-relevant training
  • Augments micro-credential program to make learners more attractive to local employers
  • Provides additional learning and training opportunities to alumni and community members

Read the full case study to learn more.

View case study
NKU