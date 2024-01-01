Case Study
South Mediterranean University sees 94% of students earn certificates and build skills with Coursera
South Mediterranean University (SMU) wants its students to be self-directed, lifelong learners prepared for a changing digital workforce. To give students the skills to keep pace with changing technology and a global economy, SMU partnered with Coursera to create a blended learning approach that integrated Coursera content into current for-credit classes. Within eight months of launching Coursera, 1,126 learners, or 94% of SMU’s enrollment, used Coursera content. Alumni also took advantage of Coursera to earn professional certificates, making them more competitive in the job market. SMU faculty relied on Coursera to boost their teaching and technical skills.
By sharing access to Coursera, SMU realized several benefits, including:
- 94 percent of learners completed at least one Coursera course in the program’s first eight months
- Students earned more than 2,600 certificates that make them stand out to potential employers
- Almost 100 alumni took advantage of learning opportunities through Coursera
Read the full case study to learn more.