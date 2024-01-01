Case Study
University of Jeddah prepares students for the workforce with job-ready skills from Coursera
The University of Jeddah is a young Saudi Arabian university focused on preparing students for career success. To achieve this, the university combined academic knowledge with real-world skills so that students can contribute to the country’s thriving and diverse economy.
The University of Jeddah partnered with Coursera to:
- Prepare students to enter the workforce with the skills employers demand
- Embrace new digital learning models to reach students anytime, anywhere
- Transform the workforce of the future to support the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative
